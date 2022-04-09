Orca chases a speed boat; watch the thrilling video

A video of an Orca, also known as a killer whale, chasing a speed boat in the ocean is making rounds on social media, and netizens are stunned watching the horrifying video.

The internet, which has a wide variety of videos, always keeps us engaged. Be it funny, horrifying, or even animal videos, we can all stay online for hours watching these videos. Many animal encounter videos can leave us spine chilled, while a few others can surprise us. Such a video of a killer whale chasing a group of people is making rounds on social media.

In the video, an Orca can be seen chasing a speed boat that appears to be sailing across the open ocean. The speed boat can be seen sailing at full speed in the ocean. But the Orca easily manages to chase the boat and do flips. Take a look at the video:

The terrifying video was shared by a Twitter user named Jeff, and the video has gathered more than 3 million views and 222K likes so far.

Orcas are considered to be the most intelligent marine animals and have always shown an immense affection toward humans. The Orca can swim up to 56 km/h speed. However, netizens expressed and loaded the comment section with their opinions. Many expressed their fear in such situations, while a few others found the video to be cool. One user stated that witnessing an Orcas in the ocean will be one thing on his bucket list, while another one mentioned that if he were in that situation, he would have been dead as he watched the whale chasing him.