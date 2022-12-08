AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

"I thank the people of Gujarat for helping us attain the status of a national party; not many parties enjoy the status; we are now one of them. Ours is only a 10-year-old party," Kejriwal said.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the people of Gujarat for helping his party attain national status by breaching the BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'.

Hoping that the state would bring AAP to power in the next assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said in a video message though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat, the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

"People of Gujarat helped the AAP make a dent in the state, which is considered a BJP "fortress", he said, adding, "Next time, hopefully, we will be able to win it."

While stating that his party and leaders never indulged in mudslinging or abusive politics during the campaigning, Kejriwal said they only spoke about the work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab, where the AAP is in power.

