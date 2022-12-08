In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that his party's ideological battle against the BJP will continue despite the mandate delivered by the voters in Gujarat.

"We accept the defeat and congratulate those who have won. We will keep fighting. In a democracy, win and loss are not permanent. We are not going to let go of our principles. We are in an ideological fight. We will look to improve wherever there are shortcomings and keep fighting," Kharge said.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor admitted that the results were not as per the party's expectations. We fell short of the people's expectations even though the Congress did everything right, be it the selection of candidates or raising people's issues, Thakor told media persons.

