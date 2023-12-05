Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

Aadhya Anand, who plays Aadhya in Amazon MiniTv's 'Crushed 3' discussed the challenging aspects of portraying her character and how it evolved from the previous seasons.

Amazon MiniTv's 'Crushed season 3' is currently airing and has so far received a great response from the audience. It was released on November 11, 2023, and is about teenage love. Actress Aadhya Anand who was previously seen in web series like Netflix's 'The Friday Night Plan', 'Bombay Begums' and more will be seen playing an important role in the series. Asianet Newsable got in touch with Aadhya where she shared her character's journey and what the audiences can expect from season 3.

Aadhya Anand on this season's character

"My this season’s character as compared to the previous two seasons is that Aadhya has found her new love in a character that is introduced in season 3. In this season, she is a bit more open and wants to try new things as the shooting takes place in the beautiful city of Dehradun. So I had more to improve my character and I had many different things to play around with."

"I got to play around with my character in terms of cleaning up the beach or poetry. I think poetry is completely brushed aside for now compared to the previous two seasons where I was really into many aspects of my character which is Aadhya Mathur. You can see a switch in some aspects of it."

About 'Crushed 3'

The series is created by Dice Media and will move out from Lucknow and go into Dehradun ki vadiyaan.

'Crushed'

'Crushed' is a Hindi-language romantic drama television series produced by Dice Media and Pocket Aces Pictures in India. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Anupriya Caroli, Arjun Deswal, Naman Jain, Urvi Singh, and Chirag Katrecha star in the series. It debuted on Amazon miniTV on January 12, 2022.