    Technical glitch delays shifting of international flights to Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2

    A technical issue has forced a delay in the shifting of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) international flight operations to Terminal-2. The move was expected to alleviate congestion at Terminal 1 of the Kempegowda International Airport.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    The BIAL had announced its decision to transfer international flights to Terminal 2, allowing for a more balanced distribution of passenger traffic between the two terminals. The reorganization was set to take effect from Thursday, with domestic flights continuing to operate from both terminals.
    Regrettably, the anticipated shift will not occur as planned due to an unforeseen technical problem at Terminal 2. As a result, all international flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1 until further notice. Passengers are advised to stay informed about their flight services through their respective airlines.

    BIAL has released a statement assuring that the new start date for international flight operations from Terminal 2 will be disclosed on Thursday.  The airport authorities are working to address the technical glitch and resume the terminal transfer as soon as possible.

    Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2022 promising to be a remarkable architectural feat. 

    Built at an impressive investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the sprawling Terminal-2 spans over 2,55,645 square meters. In its initial phase, it boasts 22 contact gates, 15 bus gates, 95 check-in solutions, 17 security check lanes, and nine customs hand baggage screening points. With a seating capacity of 5,932, the gate lounge offers a comfortable waiting space for passengers.

    Designed with a focus on sustainability, technology, innovation, and the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka, Terminal 2 showcases a harmonious blend of nature and modernity. The terminal's unique 'Terminal in a Garden' concept aims to provide passengers with a refreshing and serene atmosphere, enhancing their travel experience. The incorporation of lush greenery, both inside and outside the terminal, adds to its visual allure.

    Of particular note is the 'hanging garden,' a highlight feature of Terminal 2's design. The terminal proudly embraces Karnataka's cultural diversity and artistic legacy, with its gardens, dynamic environment, and art installations serving as a canvas for showcasing the region's heritage.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
