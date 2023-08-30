Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 gears up for international flights from August 31

    As part of a significant development for Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport), Terminal 2 (T2) is primed to initiate international operations from August 31. The inauguration will see the departure of the first international flight, Singapore Airlines' SQ508/SQ509, connecting Bengaluru and Singapore. 

    This marks a pivotal moment for passengers, as T2 emerges as a hub for international travel. Starting from 10:45 a.m. on August 31, all international flights, both arrivals and departures, will shift from Terminal 1 (T1) to T2. The terminal is prepared to manage the daily departure of over 30 international flights to 27 destinations, encompassing 25 international airlines and 2 Indian carriers.

    Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), emphasized the significance of this transition and stated, "The commencement of international operations at Terminal 2 will be a major milestone for Kempegowda International Airport. Terminal 2 will now host both international and domestic flights, reflecting our commitment to offering passengers an exceptional travel experience." 
    Bengaluru: All international flights from KIA will move to Terminal 2 from September 1; check details

    Terminal 2 is a well-equipped facility designed to accommodate the rising demands of global travellers. It boasts modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art technology, and passenger-centric amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable journey. 

    Among its features are spacious check-in counters and self-baggage drop counters, making the check-in process swift and convenient. Passengers arriving at T2 can look forward to streamlined immigration and customs procedures, enhancing overall travel efficiency.

    In addition to its operational readiness, T2 presents an array of retail and dining options that will be progressively introduced over the next few months. Diverse cuisines and shopping experiences will cater to passengers' preferences, and the international lounge will offer a comfortable space for relaxation or work.

    To facilitate access to T2, an additional access road named 'Terminal Boulevard' was inaugurated earlier in the year. This 4.4 Km-long road connects T2's departures and arrivals, providing a smooth driving experience devoid of traffic signals. 

    For passengers' convenience, free shuttle services will be available between T1 and T2 at regular intervals.

    T2's design reflects Bengaluru’s essence, earning the title 'Terminal in a Garden.' 

    The terminal encompasses lush green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor spaces created with local technology, providing a unique experience for travellers. Covering an area of 255,661 square meters and capable of handling 25 million passengers annually, T2 stands as a testament to Kempegowda International Airport's commitment to offering world-class facilities and services.

    As Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport sets its sights on the commencement of international operations at T2, passengers can anticipate a seamless transition into a modern and vibrant travel hub that encapsulates the city's spirit and caters to the needs of global travelers.

