Met Gala 2024: When, Where, How to watch the gala event in India

Entertainment
Met Gala will be streamed live across all of its digital platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Vogue Magazine’s Youtube channel, Instagram and website’s homepage.
Met Gala 2024 will start streaming from 3:30 am onwards on May 06 in India.
Met Gala 2024 will take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, colloquially referred to as the Met, is an encyclopedic art museum in New York City.
Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Alia Bhatt and others.
It is believed that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be the only Indian to attend the grand event.
The 2024 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.