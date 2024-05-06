Entertainment

Met Gala 2024: When, Where, How to watch the gala event in India

Image credits: X

Met Gala 2024: Where to Watch

Met Gala will be streamed live across all of its digital platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Vogue Magazine’s Youtube channel, Instagram and website’s homepage.

Image credits: Getty

Met Gala 2024: Time

Met Gala 2024 will start streaming from 3:30 am onwards on May 06 in India.

Image credits: Instagram

Met Gala: Venue

Met Gala 2024 will take place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, colloquially referred to as the Met, is an encyclopedic art museum in New York City.

Image credits: social media

Met Gala 2024: Attendees

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Alia Bhatt and others.

Image credits: Getty

Alia Bhatt only Indian

It is believed that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be the only Indian to attend the grand event.

Image credits: Instagram

Met Gala hosts

The 2024 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez.

Image credits: Instagram
