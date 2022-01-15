  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    India's Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, government sources have told Asianet Newsable.

    The Narendra Modi government had earlier started the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas. This is in line with the Modi government’s focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture. 

    Other such days which have become a yearly affair include: 

    August 14: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
    The day is dedicated to paying tributes to millions who lost their lives and millions more who were displaced during the partition of the country. The day commemorates their struggles and sacrifices

    October 31: Ekta Divas or National Unity Day 
    The day commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The first Ekta Divas was observed in 2014. On this day, people from across the social spectrum participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.

    November 15: Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 
    The day is dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered by tribal communities in the country.

    November 26: Constitution Day
    The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India. 

    December 26: Veer Baal Divas
    The day honours the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Fateh Singh (aged 6) and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (aged 9), 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh Ji's younger sons, on December 26, 1705 to defend Sikhism's honour.

    Also Read: BrahMos for Philippines: Why India's gains go much beyond $374.9 million

    Also Read: Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day: What we know so far

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines unnecessary tests says Mistakes of 2021 being repeated gcw

    'Mistakes of 2021 being repeated': Top doctors warn against inappropriate medicines, unnecessary tests

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    CDS Gen Rawat's helicopter crash: Inquiry finds no sabotage, blames unexpected change in weather

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with startups on Saturday - ADT

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with startups on Saturday

    Budget 2022 Session to be held from Jan 31 Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1 gcw

    Budget 2022: Session to be held from Jan 31, Union Budget to be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Muslim community welcomes Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Ayodhya, says Iqbal Ansari

    Recent Stories

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22: Indias Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far-ayh

    India's Test series win on South African soil: So near, yet so far

    tennis Australian Open 2022 Revealed 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic visa was cancelled for second time by immigration minister alex hawke

    Revealed! 7 reasons why Novak Djokovic's Australian visa was cancelled for second time

    Robbers raid Amazon FedEx freight cars leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks gcw

    Robbers raid Amazon, FedEx freight cars, leave thousands of gutted boxes on tracks

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs BFC: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Game 61 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC called off due to COVID concerns

    UP Election 2022 Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies he just wants Dalit votes says Bhim Army Azad gcw

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies, he just wants Dalit votes, says Bhim Army's Azad

    Recent Videos

    Be afraid and expect the worse Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber attack

    'Be afraid and expect the worse': Ukraine government websites hit by massive cyber-attack

    Video Icon
    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics warns MI5

    Female Chinese agent has infiltrated UK Parliament to interfere in politics, warns MI5

    Video Icon
    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says Not a hopeful order-dnm

    Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    Video Icon
    Bikaner Guwahati Express derailment Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment: Mangled coaches cleared; glitch in locomotive led to mishap

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 59): Hyderabad FC spoils Chennaiyin FC's top-4 hopes with a 1-1 draw

    Video Icon