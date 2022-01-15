Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

India's Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose

India's Republic Day celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, government sources have told Asianet Newsable.

The Narendra Modi government had earlier started the celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas. This is in line with the Modi government’s focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of our history and culture.

Other such days which have become a yearly affair include:

August 14: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

The day is dedicated to paying tributes to millions who lost their lives and millions more who were displaced during the partition of the country. The day commemorates their struggles and sacrifices

October 31: Ekta Divas or National Unity Day

The day commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The first Ekta Divas was observed in 2014. On this day, people from across the social spectrum participate in the Run for Unity, across the country.

November 15: Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The day is dedicated to the memory of tribal freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered by tribal communities in the country.

November 26: Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, by the Constituent Assembly of India.

December 26: Veer Baal Divas

The day honours the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Fateh Singh (aged 6) and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (aged 9), 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh Ji's younger sons, on December 26, 1705 to defend Sikhism's honour.

