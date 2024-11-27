Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge PCE Up 2.3% Annually, But Traders Raise Bets On 25 Bps Rate Cut In Dec

Prices for goods decreased 0.1% while prices for services increased 0.4%. Food prices increased less than 0.1% and energy prices decreased 0.1%.

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge PCE Up 2.3% Annually, But Traders Raise Bets On 25 Bps Rate Cut In Dec
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:58 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, increased 0.2% in October and rose 2.3% through the 12 months, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Although both figures stood in line with estimates, the annual figure was slightly higher than the 2.1% rise seen in September this year.

Prices for goods decreased 0.1% while prices for services increased 0.4%. Food prices increased less than 0.1% and energy prices decreased 0.1%.

Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.3% during the month while on an annual basis, it rose 2.8% — again in line with expectations.

Despite the headline inflation coming in higher, traders have increased their bets that the central bank would reduce rates in its December policy meet by 25 basis points.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a quarter-point reduction in the upcoming FOMC meet rose to 70% on Wednesday compared to 59.4% a day ago.

Following the release of the data, benchmark U.S. indices were trading in the red with the S&P 500 down over 0.51% and the Nasdaq Composite losing over 1% on Wednesday noon.

Both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) were trading in the red. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment ranged from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ for these ETFs.

SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SPY’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:23 p.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Last week, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reportedly said that the U.S. is more vulnerable to inflationary shocks compared to the past with businesses ready to tackle increased protectionism and readily passing on costs to consumers.

“We’re somewhat more vulnerable to cost shocks on the inflation side, whether they be wage-[related] or otherwise, than we might have been five years ago,” he told the Financial Times.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

Workday’s ‘Tepid’ Guidance Sinks The Stock But Bullish Retail Ready To Buy The Dip

Workday’s ‘Tepid’ Guidance Sinks The Stock But Bullish Retail Ready To Buy The Dip

SolarEdge Stock Climbs On Energy Storage Unit Exit, Job Cuts But Citi Thinks It May Be Short-Lived: Retail Remains Bullish

SolarEdge Stock Climbs On Energy Storage Unit Exit, Job Cuts But Citi Thinks It May Be Short-Lived: Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Stories

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Chinese Self-Driving Firm Pony AI Grabs Retail Attention With Strong Nasdaq Debut

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

Guess Stock Slides On Earnings Miss As Wall Street, Retail Sentiment Sours

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

VCI Global Stock Triples After Conditional Award Of $24M Contract: Retail Chatter Shows Heightened Optimism

Workday’s ‘Tepid’ Guidance Sinks The Stock But Bullish Retail Ready To Buy The Dip

Workday’s ‘Tepid’ Guidance Sinks The Stock But Bullish Retail Ready To Buy The Dip

SolarEdge Stock Climbs On Energy Storage Unit Exit, Job Cuts But Citi Thinks It May Be Short-Lived: Retail Remains Bullish

SolarEdge Stock Climbs On Energy Storage Unit Exit, Job Cuts But Citi Thinks It May Be Short-Lived: Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon