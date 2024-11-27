SOS Stock Rallies After Board Approves Plan To Invest $50M To Purchase Bitcoin: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

The company plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies in order to maximize its returns and tackle volatility.

SOS Stock Rallies After Board Approves Plan To Invest $50M To Purchase Bitcoin: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 10:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

Shares of crypto-miner SOS ($SOS) surged nearly 78% on Wednesday after the company announced its board of directors approved a plan to invest $50 million to purchase Bitcoin ($BTC.X).

“SOS's investment strategy aligns closely with the positive momentum in the cryptocurrency market, including a more favorable U.S. policy environment toward digital assets and growing institutional support for Bitcoin,” it said in a statement.

SOS became the third-most trending ticker on Stocktwits on Wednesday morning following the announcement.

The company plans to employ a variety of quantitative trading strategies, including investing, trading and arbitrage strategies in order to maximize its returns and tackle volatility.

CEO Yandai Wang said Bitcoin market performance is robust and supported by positive developments such as the launch of several Bitcoin-related ETF options and ongoing improvements in the U.S. regulatory environment for digital assets.

“We believe this investment plan will further enhance the Company's overall competitiveness and profitability in the digital asset investment sector,” Wang said.

Following the announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘bullish’ territory (63/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by extremely high retail chatter that hit a one-year high.

SOS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SOS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:45 a.m. ET on Nov. 27, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail chatter on Stocktwits, however, indicated mixed sentiments on the stock.

Bitcoin prices have rallied significantly since Republican Donald Trump emerged victorious in the Presidential elections held in early November.

However, after hitting the high of $99,655.50, the crypto asset witnessed some profit-booking. On Wednesday, Bitcoin was trading nearly 4% higher at $95,548.

Recently, video-sharing platform Rumble Inc ($RUM) announced that its board has approved a corporate treasury diversification strategy that includes allocating a portion of the firm’s excess cash reserves to Bitcoin. The strategy includes the purchase of up to $20 million in Bitcoin at the firm’s discretion.

Ed-tech company Genius Group ($GNS) also revealed plans to integrate Bitcoin into its treasury strategy akin to MicroStrategy’s ($MSTR) approach.

Meanwhile, SOS stock is down over 83% on a year-to-date basis despite Wednesday’s rally.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Archer Aviation Stock Rallies On Insider Buying Disclosure: Retail Stays Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Rallies On Insider Buying Disclosure: Retail Stays Bullish

Nordstrom Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Reaches Year-High

Nordstrom Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Reaches Year-High

Urban Outfitters Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Urban Outfitters Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Drone Maker Unusual Machines Soars To Record High As Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board: Retail Applauds

Drone Maker Unusual Machines Soars To Record High As Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board: Retail Applauds

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Recent Stories

Archer Aviation Stock Rallies On Insider Buying Disclosure: Retail Stays Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Rallies On Insider Buying Disclosure: Retail Stays Bullish

Nordstrom Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Reaches Year-High

Nordstrom Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Reaches Year-High

Urban Outfitters Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Urban Outfitters Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Sentiment Upbeat

Drone Maker Unusual Machines Soars To Record High As Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board: Retail Applauds

Drone Maker Unusual Machines Soars To Record High As Trump Jr. Joins Advisory Board: Retail Applauds

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Analog Devices Stock Dips As Wall Street Remains Cautious Despite Earnings Beat: Retail Divided

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon