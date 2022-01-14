BrahMos for Philippines: Why India's gains go much beyond $374.9 million

Experts are of the view that India would become a reliable regional security partner if the deal gets through. It would also help the government in achieving the Rs 35,000 crore defence exports target by 2024-25.

With the Philippines accepting BrahMos Aerospace’s proposal to procure a shore-based anti-ship missile System, New Delhi and Manila will soon sign a contract to acquire three batteries of the system for its Navy worth $374.9 million. It will be one of the biggest-ever defence export orders. The notice award for the contract to procure a shore-based Anti-ship Missile system for the Phillippines Navy sought a response from BrahMos Aerospace officials within 10 days. If the deal gets inked, the Philippines will procure three batteries -- each with three mobile autonomous launchers -- of the BrahMos missile systems on an intergovernmental agreement basis. Two years ago, New Delhi had offered a line of credit of $100 million for defence purchases. It must be mentioned that the Philippines government had in December 2021 released two special allotment release orders costing P1.3 billion and P1.535 billion for the Philippine Navy.

Experts are of the view that India would become a reliable regional security partner if the deal gets through. It would also help the government in achieving the Rs 35,000 crore defence exports target by 2024-25. Last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that promoting Indian exports is the topmost priority of the Narendra Modi government. The Philippines Navy is ramping up its naval prowess to counter China’s belligerence behaviour in the South China Sea. The Philippines has territorial disputes with Beijing in the region as the Dragon claims sovereignty over the sea that has a huge source of hydrocarbons.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, Maritime security expert Dr Pooja Bhatt said, "The deal is significant because of a few factors, including the amount -- $374m -- which is significant for India as a country that is eyeing defence exports. Other countries like Vietnam and Indonesia have been also offered the BrahMos, but it is yet to translate (maybe China factor) into a deal." The expert also said that the bilateral relationship between the two countries would scale newer heights. "They might think of enhancing the relationship to strategic partnership if New Delhi delivers the defence platforms in a timely manner." On being asked about China's silence on the proposed deal, Dr Bhatt said, "It is early to expect any statement from them. Since BrahMos is a joint-venture of India and Russia, and Moscow is a major technology and defence items supplier to China, Beijing might have thought of staying quiet for the time being."

On the acquisition of BrahMos missile systems by the Philippines, the maritime security expert further noted that Manila and Beijing have a strained relationship over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. "Beijing has been upping the ante against Philippines. So Manila has no option but to strengthen itself militarily. BrahMos is a sophisticated supersonic cruise missile. The missile that can be launched from land, submarines, ships and aircraft platforms. That is why the Filipinos are going for it," she said. "Philippines is potentially a geo-strategically important strategic partner in the region. It is being considered a beginning of India's arms sales within the ASEAN member nations," said Dr Aparaajita Pandey, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Public Policy at Amity University, said, adding that the "deal will lead to greater militarization of the region, which most definitely will be noticed by Beijing."