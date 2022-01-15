  • Facebook
    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day: What we know so far

    An unsecured bag containing an IED device was discovered at Ghazipur flower market on Friday, just days before the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, and was afterwards defused. All about it.

    Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day What we know so far gcw
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    An unsecured bag containing an IED device was discovered at Ghazipur flower market on Friday, just days before the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, and was afterwards defused. In the run-up to the event, the city's security apparatus is on high alert.

    Here's all about the bomb
    A 3-kg bomb with the intention of "creating maximum harm" was discovered in an abandoned bag at a crowded flower market in east Delhi. The police, on the other hand, used a controlled explosion to destroy the device put at the Ghazipur market, which regularly draws large crowds. According to early investigations, the device was planted near the flower market's main entrance.

    To carry off the controlled blast at the market along the boundary between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, an eight-foot hole was excavated. A huge explosion was heard, and smoke could be seen rising near the market, which had been removed and cordoned off.


    Who planted the bomb?
    According to various media reports, the Improvised Explosive Device or crude bomb was kept inside a bag left by a visitor. The man rode his scooty to the market at 9.30 a.m., apparently to buy flowers from a shop. The abandoned scooty with the bag was discovered later, and the flower vendor, fearing something was awry, alerted the cops. As the bomb disposal squad dealt with the explosion, officers from the Delhi Police Special Cell came and barred entrance to the market.

    Who was the target?
    According to Delhi Police, the explosive was set when it would have caused the most damage. It had a timer attached to it. Thousands of small farmers, businessmen, and horticulturists congregate at the market in the morning. The alleged perpetrator may have done the recee before putting the explosives, according to an official. The inquiry on who and how the bomber was planted is still ongoing. The discovery of a device in a busy market has generated severe security worries ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The authorities are also looking into any connection to the elections in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh in February-March. 

