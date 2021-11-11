  • Facebook
    Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution against Centre’s BSF jurisdiction order

    “We are committed to protecting Punjab and if required, we will approach Supreme Court in this matter,” said CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 4:50 PM IST
    The Punjab Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution discarding the Union Government's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had earlier moved the resolution in the Vidhan Sabha.

    Terming the order an insult to the state police, the resolution passed by the state assembly also sought its withdrawal even as the two BJP MLAs were not present in the house. Calling the Centre’s order an attack on the federal structure, Randhawa said that the House members should meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

    “Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against Centre’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the BSF to a 50 km belt along the international border in the State. We are committed to protecting Punjab and if required, we will approach Supreme Court in this matter,” said CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

    The proposal moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra immediately drew sharp reactions from the Opposition benches, with both Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP MLAs saying that the important issues of DAP shortage and other farmer issues needed to be debated.

    The Union government had last month amended the BSF Act to authorise the border guarding force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a 50 km stretch, up from the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, PTI reported.

    According to the PTI, the resolution stated, “Punjab police is a unique patriotic force which has contributed immensely in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose, the Government of Punjab is fully competent….The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km by the Union Government is an expression of distrust towards the state Police and people of Punjab. This is their insult too.”

    The resolution also said that the law and order situation in Punjab is totally under control and the central government should have consulted the state before taking such a major decision.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 4:56 PM IST
