    UP Police book four for treason after Pakistani flag flown atop house in Gorakhpur

    An FIR has been registered which states that the incident took place on 10th November 2021 (Wednesday). Gorakhpur police have shared the action taken in the incident on their official Twitter account.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gorakhpur, First Published Nov 11, 2021, 3:03 PM IST
    Lucknow: As Hindu organisations created a ruckus over the alleged presence of a Pakistani flag on the rooftop of a house in Gorakhpur, police booked four persons for treason after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti complaints. The incident took place at Mundra Bazar Ward No.10 in the Chauri Chaura area.

    An FIR has been registered which states that the incident took place on 10th November 2021 (Wednesday). Gorakhpur police have shared the action taken in the incident on their official Twitter account.

    According to Gorakhpur police, the house owners said that the flags were Islamic symbols and had nothing to do with Pakistan. The police, however, took cognizance of the situation after some people gathered at area Chauri Chaura on the information that Pakistani flags were established at the house. Four individuals, namely- Taleem, Pappu, Ashique and Arif have been booked on charges of treason.

    According to media reports, the police said that they initially received a complaint based on a video, which showed an alleged Pakistani flag displayed atop a house in Gorakhpur. The police have not taken any action against the outfits/ individuals who allegedly attacked the house and pelted stones in the area.

    According to media reports, a case has been registered on behalf of the National President of Brahmin Jan Kalyan Samiti Kalyan Pandey. The accused have been prosecuted under sedition. A precautionary force has been deployed in place to keep the law and order normal.

    We have filed an FIR and a legal course of action is being followed. We will take strict action against the culprits, Manoj Awasthi, SP, Gorakhpur told reporters. In a tweet, Gorakhpur police said that they have seized the flag and formed three teams to probe the matter further and are following due procedures.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2021, 3:03 PM IST
