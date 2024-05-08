Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi HC

    The Delhi High Court, in response to a case of a minor girl's abduction and exploitation by online predators, highlights the importance of educating minors on 'virtual touch' alongside traditional teachings of 'good touch' and 'bad touch'. Justice Sharma urges comprehensive efforts to safeguard children in the digital age, emphasizing parental guidance and institutional initiatives for online safety.

    'Educating minors about good, bad touch is not enough; Should be taught about 'virtual touch' too: Delhi High Court
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 8, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court has highlighted the pressing need to incorporate education on 'virtual touch' alongside traditional teachings of 'good touch' and 'bad touch' for minors. This call for enhanced awareness comes in response to a recent case involving the abduction and exploitation of a minor girl, shedding light on the escalating risks faced by youth in the digital sphere.

    The court's remarks were prompted during the dismissal of a bail plea by Kamlesh Devi, who stands accused of abducting a minor girl and subjecting her to forced prostitution, as well as aiding her son in perpetrating sexual abuse. The case brought to the fore a distressing narrative of a 16-year-old girl ensnared by online predators, underscoring the grave perils associated with unchecked virtual interactions.

    Delhi court extends judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till May 20 in excise policy case

    According to reports, the teenage girl was ensnared by Rajeev, who initially befriended her on social media and subsequently orchestrated her abduction during a rendezvous. She was then transported to Madhya Pradesh, where she endured prolonged captivity and purportedly suffered sexual assault at the hands of multiple perpetrators. Disturbingly, she was coerced into a marriage with a 45-year-old man for pecuniary gain, exposing the extent of exploitation facilitated through online platforms.

    Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized the imperative to modernize efforts in safeguarding minors amidst the burgeoning challenges of the digital age. Virtual spaces, she noted, have emerged as fertile ground for insidious activities such as human trafficking and sexual exploitation, necessitating a comprehensive approach to equip children with the requisite knowledge and tools to navigate online realms safely. 

    The court stressed the importance of imparting education on appropriate online behaviour, identifying warning signs of predatory conduct, and understanding the significance of privacy settings and boundaries.

    Delhi court rejects BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea in excise policy case

    Furthermore, the court underscored the pivotal role of parents, educators, and institutions in fostering digital literacy and promoting responsible online conduct among minors. By fostering open communication channels and offering guidance on navigating the digital landscape, adults can empower children to make informed decisions and shield themselves from online threats.

    The court issued a directive to various stakeholders, including schools, colleges, the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, and the Delhi Judicial Academy, to organize programs, workshops, and conferences addressing the urgent issue of online safety for minors.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 3:34 PM IST
