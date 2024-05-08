Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Death toll climbs to 13 in Telangana as unseasonal rainfall wreaks havoc: Police

    A police official revealed that heavy rainfall on Tuesday night led to the collapse of the building's wall onto the workers' rooms, resulting in the fatalities. Rescue operations, conducted jointly by police and disaster response teams from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), were initiated immediately.

    Unseasonal rainfall on Tuesday (May 7) night wreaked havoc in parts of Telangana, claiming as many as 13 lives in separate incidents. In Bachupally, seven people, including a woman and a child, lost their lives when a wall collapsed at an under-construction apartment complex.

    The victims are identified as Tirupati (22), Shanker (22), Raju (25), Khushi (25), Ram Yadav (34), Geeta (32), and Himanshu (4), all migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh. These laborers were residing in makeshift sheds on the same site.

    On Wednesday, the debris was cleared, and the bodies were transported to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case of negligence leading to an accident has been registered, with investigations ongoing.

    Expressing shock over the incident, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to take swift action against the construction company responsible for the building, if found culpable. He assured affected families of government support.

    In additional incidents, two bodies were found in the Begumpet drain at Customs Colony, suspected to have fallen in during heavy rainfall. Efforts to identify the deceased are underway. Meanwhile, two individuals perished in a wall collapse at Railapur village in Medak district, while another was fatally struck by lightning in Kukunoorpally, Siddipet district.

    Additionally, a 22-year-old man lost his life in Illanda village, Warangal district, after a tree branch fell on him while he was traveling home on a tractor.

    It is reportedly said that Hyderabad witnessed heavy rainfall ranging from 30mm to 109mm, resulting in power outages and traffic disruptions due to uprooted trees, lasting until midnight.

