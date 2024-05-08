Sports

Happy Birthday Sam Dekker: Top 9 performances by the Basketball star

Image credits: Instagram

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight (2015)

Dekker scored 27 points, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to victory over Arizona and securing a spot in the Final Four.

Image credits: Instagram

NBA Playoffs Game 5 vs Golden State Warriors (2019)

Playing for the Houston Rockets, Dekker contributed 17 points off the bench in a crucial playoff win.

Image credits: Instagram

NBA Regular Season vs Phoenix Suns (2016)

Dekker tallied a career-high 30 points for the Houston Rockets, showcasing his scoring prowess.

Image credits: Instagram

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 vs. North Carolina (2015)

Dekker delivered a clutch performance with 23 points, propelling Wisconsin to a thrilling victory over the Tar Heels.

Image credits: Instagram

NBA Regular Season vs Memphis Grizzlies (2017)

Dekker posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Houston Rockets, demonstrating his all-around skills.

Image credits: Instagram

NCAA Tournament Second Round vs Oregon (2014)

In a breakout game, Dekker scored 17 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to help Wisconsin advance in the tournament.

Image credits: Instagram

NBA Regular Season vs Sacramento Kings (2017)

Dekker showcased his efficiency, scoring 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Houston Rockets.

Image credits: Instagram

EuroLeague Playoffs Game 3 vs CSKA Moscow (2021)

Playing for Lokomotiv Kuban, Dekker contributed 24 points and 8 rebounds in a crucial playoff win against a tough opponent.

Image credits: Instagram
