Dekker scored 27 points, leading the Wisconsin Badgers to victory over Arizona and securing a spot in the Final Four.
Playing for the Houston Rockets, Dekker contributed 17 points off the bench in a crucial playoff win.
Dekker tallied a career-high 30 points for the Houston Rockets, showcasing his scoring prowess.
Dekker delivered a clutch performance with 23 points, propelling Wisconsin to a thrilling victory over the Tar Heels.
Dekker posted a double-double with 30 points and 11 rebounds for the Houston Rockets, demonstrating his all-around skills.
In a breakout game, Dekker scored 17 points and grabbed 5 rebounds to help Wisconsin advance in the tournament.
Dekker showcased his efficiency, scoring 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Houston Rockets.
Playing for Lokomotiv Kuban, Dekker contributed 24 points and 8 rebounds in a crucial playoff win against a tough opponent.