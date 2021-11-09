  • Facebook
    Farmers to take out tractor rally to Parliament on November 29

    A farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, stated that the farmers' movement would grow in number and intensity beginning November 26. 

    New Delhi, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 8:00 PM IST
    Farmer unions, who oppose the Centre's three new agricultural regulations, said they would march to Parliament on November 29, when the winter session begins. The decision was made during the United Kisan Morcha (farmers' union) meeting on Tuesday at the Sonipat-Kondli border. Farmers from the Ghazipur-Tikri border will drive their tractors to Parliament House on November 29. They have stated that they will stage a sit-in protest wherever they are halted. Farmers had threatened to increase their protest if the government did not repeal the contentious agriculture regulations by November 26.

    A farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, stated that the farmers' movement would grow in number and intensity beginning November 26. He further noted that on November 29, when the Parliament session (winter session) begins, a group of 500-500 farmers will march to Parliament from the border of Tikri and Ghazipur. Furthermore, the commander stated that they would be imprisoned if the government did not allow them to enter Delhi.

    Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted on November 1 that the Centre has till November 26. Following that, farmers from villages will use tractors to approach the border at protest locations surrounding Delhi and fortify the demonstration site with substantial fortifications. When asked how long the demonstration will go, he answered that if governments can last five years, so can the protest.

    On November 26, the farmers' protest will complete a year of agitation against the Centre. The farmers staged their final protest near Parliament in July, during the monsoon session. The police had granted permission but had advised against marching.

    Farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders since November 26 last year in opposition to three farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. The Centre has frequently said that the laws will benefit farmers. Several rounds of negotiations between the administration and farmer representatives have failed to break the deadlock.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 8:13 PM IST
