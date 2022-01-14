Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with startups on Saturday

The interaction is part of the Prime Minister's effort to boost the startup ecosystem in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with nearly 150 startups from various sectors, including health, agriculture, on Saturday through videoconferencing.

The exchange will begin at 10:30 am, the PMO said in a statement. The interaction is part of the Prime Minister's effort to boost the startup ecosystem in the country. The PMO said the startups would make the presentations in six groups during the interaction.

Agriculture, Health, Enterprise Systems, Space, Industry 4.0, Security, Fintech, Environment etc., are some of the sectors, who will participate in the exchange.

According to reports, over 150 startups will participate in the interaction. The groups are divided into six themes: Growing from Roots, Nudging the DNA, From Local to Global, Technology of Future, Building Champions in Manufacturing, and Sustainable Development. Each group will be allowed to present before PM Modi on the allotted theme during the interaction.



The week-long event will be hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under "Celebrating Innovation Ecosystem," from January 10 to January 16, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to mark the 6th anniversary of the launch of the Startup India Initiative.

PM Modi has always believed in the potential of startups in donating significantly to the development of the nation, which echoed in the year 2016 when Startup India was launched.

The government has provided an atmosphere for the startups to grow and develop. This has created an immense impact on the startups in the nation and has led numerous youth to succeed.