Delhi, Chennai log highest single-day rise; Mumbai sees a dip in COVID cases

PM Modi chaired a virtual meeting with state chief ministers on Thursday evening, during which he stressed on the need to not panic despite a surge in numbers.

As India witnesses spike in Covid-19 cases dominated by a rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Delhi and Chennai on Thursday reported their highest daily case counts. However, Mumbai saw a drop in numbers from Thursday.

The national capital on Thursday recorded 28,867 fresh Covid cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic, while 31 deaths were reported. The positivity rate in the city stands at 29.21 per cent.

Down south, Chennai too witnessed an all-time high daily case count with 8,218 people testing positive. The previous peak was on May 12, 2021, when the city reported 7,564 new cases.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 46,406 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, about 16% dip in numbers from Wednesday. On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases.

Out of the new cases, as many as 13,702 cases of Covid-19 and 6 deaths were reported in Mumbai. According to data shared by the BMC, the number of active cases in the city stands at 95,123. On Wednesday, the city had recorded 16,420 infections.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Thursday reported 25,005 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 fatalities, taking the tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397.

Of the new cases reported today, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 695 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 625, Tumakuru 547, Hassan 490, Mandya 406, followed by others.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Thursday said that if an apartment complex has more than three Covid-19 cases it will be declared as a containment zone and all residents will be tested for Covid-19. The move comes after Bengaluru featured in the list of 174 districts in the country with the highest positivity rate. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare report, Bengaluru Urban district had a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent Wednesday.