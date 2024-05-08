Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row

    The Karnataka Police have summoned BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Malviya over a controversial social media post related to reservations. Despite requests from electoral authorities, the post remained, prompting an FIR. The Election Commission intervened, and scrutiny mounted on the BJP's response and police actions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 8, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finds itself in a tight spot as the Karnataka Police has summoned its top brass, including all-India president JP Nadda and IT cell chief Amit Malviya, following a controversial social media post. The post, which originated from the party's state unit, has stirred up controversy during the ongoing election season.

    A first information report (FIR) has been filed at the High Grounds Police station in Bengaluru in connection with the contentious post, with Nadda and Malviya named in it. The investigating officer has issued summons to the two leaders, giving them a week to appear before authorities.

    The controversy began when the Karnataka chief electoral officer requested the state BJP to remove the post. Despite this request, the party failed to take down the content. Subsequently, the Election Commission stepped in, issuing a notice to address the matter promptly.

    The nature of the controversial post revolves around the sensitive issue of the reservation system, further intensifying the scrutiny and discomfort faced by the BJP. 

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
