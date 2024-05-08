Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made explosive allegations implicating Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in distributing 25,000 pen drives containing alleged sexual abuse videos, aided by police officers. He accused Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala of orchestrating video releases. Kumaraswamy emphasized the need for justice and criticized the SIT's handling of the case.

    DyCM DK Shivakumar distributed 25,000 pen drives in Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 8, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    During a recent press conference, HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, dropped bombshell allegations concerning the Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case. He directly accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of masterminding the distribution of 25,000 pen drives containing videos allegedly depicting women being sexually abused. According to Kumaraswamy, these pen drives were circulated with the help of police officers.

    "The distribution of these pen drives wasn't confined to Hassan; it extended to other areas like Bengaluru Rural on April 21," Kumaraswamy stated, emphasizing the widespread nature of the alleged dissemination.

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case: SIT issued blue corner notice; Will he return to Bengaluru today?

    Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, Kumaraswamy estimated that a staggering sum, between 30 to 40 crore rupees, was expended in executing this purported scheme. He also implicated Congress High Command member Randeep Singh Surjewala, accusing him of orchestrating the release of selected videos and determining who should file complaints.

    In no uncertain terms, the former Chief Minister implicated Shivakumar as the brains behind the systematic release of the videos. He stressed the importance of justice prevailing in the case and called for consequences for those who politicized the issue.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' case: SIT launches helpline for victims, warns against sharing 'obscene' videos

    Furthermore, Kumaraswamy disclosed a strained relationship between himself and the Revanna family, insinuating that Shivakumar took advantage of this discord to further his own agenda. He questioned the ethical integrity of various individuals involved, including Rahul Gandhi, who allegedly claimed that the victim was under sixteen years old.

    Expressing apprehension about the case's handling, Kumaraswamy raised doubts about the effectiveness of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the matter. He criticized the perceived lack of action against the accused and the failure to interrogate individuals allegedly linked to the scandal.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Nawaz' to oversee Brahmotsavam at Hoskote temple vkp

    Karnataka: BJP slams Congress for appointing 'Nawaz' to oversee Brahmotsavam at Hoskote temple

    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later vkp

    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later

    Real estate businessman brutally murdered in Bengaluru's Banaswadi, police suspect professional rivalry vkp

    Real estate businessman brutally murdered in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi, police suspect professional rivalry

    BMRCL allocates Rs 7 crore to plant 15,000 saplings, replacing trees lost in phase 2 metro expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: 15,000 saplings to replace fallen trees during Namma Metro phase 2 project, BMRCL to invest Rs 7 cr

    Karnataka residents can expect wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 days vkp

    Karnataka residents can expect wet week ahead as IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 days

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go snt

    IPL 2024 playoffs race: Decoding chances of each team amidst over 16,000 possibilities and 14 games to go

    Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10 AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

    BOLD pictures: 6 times Esha Gupta flaunted her HOT, cleavage revealing body RKK

    BOLD pictures: 6 times Esha Gupta flaunted her HOT, cleavage revealing body

    Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka police summon BJP chief JP Nadda, IT head Amit Malviya over social media post row

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea's charge in the mega event osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Assad Vala to lead Papua New Guinea's charge in the mega event

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon