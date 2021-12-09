  • Facebook
    Omicron threat: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31

    International travel remains muted worldwide as new variants of Covid-19 continue to emerge.

    Omicron threat: DGCA extends suspension of scheduled international flights till January 31-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 9, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
    Amid the Omicron variant of coronavirus threat looming large, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India has suspended scheduled international passenger flights till January 31. The Thursday announcement comes days after the Centre decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing the date, in the wake of rising concerns over the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

    In partial modification to the earlier order, it has been decided to extend the suspend the scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 31 January, DGCA said in a statement. However, the restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the regulator.

    The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

    Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then. While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as Covid-19 cases remained at high levels.

    However, international travel remains muted worldwide as new variants of Covid-19 continue to emerge.

    India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories. However, a few countries like the US.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
