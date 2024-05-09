Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus

    India on Thursday announced the successful return of its military personnel from Maldives, marking the completion of the withdrawal ahead of the May 10 deadline.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 9, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    New Delhi: India on Thursday announced the successful return of its military personnel from Maldives, marking the completion of the withdrawal ahead of the May 10 deadline. In their place, 'competent' individuals have been deployed to manage Indian assets and operate essential helicopters and aircraft in Maldives. This shift includes technical staff who will oversee the operation of two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft, crucial for medical evacuation and relief efforts in the island nation.

    Notably, Maldives' Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, visited India on the same day and engaged in bilateral discussions with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. The talks centered on a comprehensive review of the two countries' relationship across all fronts.

    “We will be reviewing the various dimensions of our ties. It is in our common interest that we reach an understanding on how best we take our relationship forward,” Jaishankar said.

    “As close and proximate neighbours, the development of India’s ties with Maldives is based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity,” the EAM added.

    It is pertinent to mention here this was the first high-level visit to India ever since Mohamad Muizzu took over rein in the country.

    “We exchanged perspectives on increasing engagement and exchanges between Maldives and India, both bilaterally and in the international arena,” the Maldives president said.

    During their meeting, Jaishankar highlighted New Delhi’s efforts to support Males.

    “India has been a key provider of development assistance to Maldives. Our projects have benefited the lives of people of your country; contributed directly to the quality of life. They range from infrastructure projects and social initiatives to medical evacuation and health facilities. We have also extended financial support on favourable terms in the past,” Jaishankar said.

    “The world is today passing through a volatile and uncertain period. In such times, as we saw during Covid, during natural disasters and economic difficulties, close partnerships with neighbours are of great value,” Jaishankar added.

