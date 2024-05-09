T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka announces squad for mega event; Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the side

Get the latest update on Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad as Matheesha Pathirana makes a return from injury, joining Wanindu Hasaranga who will lead the team in the upcoming tournament.

Pacer Matheesha Pathirana, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, has been included in Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Wanindu Hasaranga appointed as captain. Pathirana's return comes after his stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League was cut short due to the injury. The 21-year-old, who took 13 wickets in six matches for CSK in IPL 2024, had initially suffered the injury during Sri Lanka's T20I series against Bangladesh in March.

Joining Pathirana in the squad is left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him from IPL action. Madhushanka, previously signed by Mumbai Indians, was replaced by South African pacer Kwena Maphaka. Meanwhile, skipper Hasaranga is also set to return after battling chronic heel pain in his left leg, which caused him to miss the ongoing IPL. Hasaranga, formerly with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was acquired for Rs 1.5 crore following his release from Royal Challengers Bangalore post IPL 2023.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madhushanka. Additionally, the traveling reserves consist of Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

