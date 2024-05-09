Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka announces squad for mega event; Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the side

    Get the latest update on Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad as Matheesha Pathirana makes a return from injury, joining Wanindu Hasaranga who will lead the team in the upcoming tournament.

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka announces squad for mega event; Wanindu Hasaranga to lead the side osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 9, 2024, 8:36 PM IST

    Pacer Matheesha Pathirana, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, has been included in Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with Wanindu Hasaranga appointed as captain. Pathirana's return comes after his stint with Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League was cut short due to the injury. The 21-year-old, who took 13 wickets in six matches for CSK in IPL 2024, had initially suffered the injury during Sri Lanka's T20I series against Bangladesh in March.

    Joining Pathirana in the squad is left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka, who has recovered from a hamstring injury that sidelined him from IPL action. Madhushanka, previously signed by Mumbai Indians, was replaced by South African pacer Kwena Maphaka. Meanwhile, skipper Hasaranga is also set to return after battling chronic heel pain in his left leg, which caused him to miss the ongoing IPL. Hasaranga, formerly with Sunrisers Hyderabad, was acquired for Rs 1.5 crore following his release from Royal Challengers Bangalore post IPL 2023.

    Sri Lanka squad for the T20 World Cup: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, and Dilshan Madhushanka. Additionally, the traveling reserves consist of Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.

    Also Read: Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 9:26 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Entertainment Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni , childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives osf

    Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives

    cricket MS Dhoni delights fan by autographing hand-made portraits, Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni autographs fan's hand-made portrait of CSK legend, video goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Controversy over Sanju Samson's dismissal settled with new video evidence (WATCH)

    cricket Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh praises Virat Kohli as the best batsman of the current generation osf

    Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh praises Virat Kohli as the best batsman of the current generation

    cricket IPL 2024: CSK's playoff hopes hang in balance against GT in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: CSK's playoff hopes hang in balance against GT in Ahmedabad

    Recent Stories

    LJP President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoids crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur AJR

    LJP President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoids crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur

    Entertainment Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni , childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives osf

    Mother of all coincidences: Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni, childhood friends turned cricket icons' wives

    MEA voices concern over Canada's alleged backing of separatist movements AJR

    MEA voices concern over Canada's alleged backing of separatist movements

    After Sam Pitroda, now Congress' Adhir Ranjan calls Indians as 'Mongolians, N-types'; sparks fresh row (WATCH) AJR

    After Sam Pitroda, now Congress' Adhir Ranjan calls Indians as 'Mongolians, N-types'; sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    Reading to Meditation: 7 morning habits to boost intelligence in Kids ATG EAI

    Reading to Meditation: 7 morning habits to boost intelligence in Kids

    Recent Videos

    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon