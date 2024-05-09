LJP President Chirag Paswan's helicopter narrowly avoids crash in Bihar's Ujiarpur

On April 4, Chirag Paswan's political fortunes faced a setback when 22 leaders of the LJP tendered their resignations. Among the notable names were Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, along with several other prominent leaders. Their resignation cited dissatisfaction over ticket distribution for the polls.

A helicopter carrying Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan on Thursday (May 9) narrowly averted disaster as it approached the helipad in Mohaddi Nagar, located within the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. This incident adds to the drama of an already tumultuous election season in Bihar.

On April 4, Chirag Paswan's political fortunes faced a setback when 22 leaders of the LJP tendered their resignations. Among the notable names were Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, along with several other prominent leaders. Their resignation cited dissatisfaction over ticket distribution for the polls.

In Bihar, the BJP is contesting from as many as 17 seats, with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) vying for 16 seats. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) are each contesting one seat.

Despite the internal turmoil, Chirag Paswan's LJP is fielding candidates in five constituencies, including Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui.

Amidst the election fervor, Chirag Paswan casted his vote during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Khagaria. Urging citizens to participate in the electoral process, Paswan stressed the role of voting in nation-building.

The backdrop of Bihar's political landscape remains charged, with memories of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections still fresh. The NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), and LJP, secured a dominant victory, clinching 39 out of 40 seats. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and RLSP, managed to secure only one seat.

Bihar braces itself for a prolonged polling process, spanning seven phases. The electoral saga unfolds with the first phase on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

