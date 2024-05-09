IPL 2024: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone; First player to achieve this unique batting record

Witness Virat Kohli's groundbreaking achievement in IPL 2024 as he becomes the first player ever to accomplish a remarkable batting milestone against Punjab Kings, solidifying his legacy as an IPL legend.

In the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green are holding the fort for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli's stellar performance sees him surpass the 1000-run mark against Punjab Kings, making him the first batter in IPL history to achieve this against three different opponents, having previously done so against DC and CSK.

In the crucial knockout match, Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. The stakes are high, with the loser facing elimination from the playoff race, while the victor keeps their slim hopes alive. Notable lineup changes include Liam Livingstone replacing Kagiso Rabada for Punjab Kings and Lockie Ferguson stepping in for Glenn Maxwell in the RCB squad. Kohli's consistency and dominance in the IPL continue to shine, solidifying his status as one of the tournament's all-time greats.

