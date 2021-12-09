New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

Amidst the concern of new Covid variant Omicron in India with cases reported in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, India's leading heart expert and expert committee member Dr CN Manjunath opined that their transversability is very fast, however, he ruled out any serious threat at the moment. Dr Manjunath spoke on mutation,vaccination, Covid appropriate behaviour and booster dose in a Q and A session with Asianet Newsable's Yacoob.

Explain the nature of spread of the new Omicron variant?

It follows its own principle. The virus whether in our country or other country, the mutation is a rule rather than an exception. When it mutates in a country, it follows the path of mutation in other countries in a similar way. Three days back it was identified only in 10 countries, now it has been found in more than 30 countries. When once it was found in South Africa through genomic sequencing, this prompted other countries also to go for genomic sequencing and when they started doing, they found out that it was there in their countries as well. This obviously means that not necessarily it has to be imported, it could be an indegenious variant also.

Which are the nations that are badly hit, why such a surge?

African nations put together there are 70 crore population across the continent and only 8 percent of the population is vaccinated so that also could be one of the reasons why these (variants) are spreading fast there. In our country, 90 per cent have taken 1st dose and close to 60 per cent have taken 2nd dose. Now the time has come, people who have not taken 2nd dose because vaccines give a lot of hope for protection, it reduces severity and they (vaccinated population) can tolerate the infection and even the new variant (Omicron) can be tolerated better.

How long does this variant remain suspended in air?

Supposed in a closed atmosphere where there is poor ventilation, it always finds a place to spread just like any other previous variant. Because the mutation has taken place at 30 locations of the spy protein, the transversability is said to be very high but when it comes to its severity, it is not high. These are still early days to understand the exact clinical profile, the clinical course of the new variant. We have to wait for at least one to one and a half months for what data comes from other countries and what data comes from our own country.



We don't know. It must have been there for a few months.

How serious is this threat?

We have to be over cautious whenever a new variant comes. We don't know what will be its nature, its new symptoms and its new targets. We have to be over cautious and have to take all precautions and follow Covid appropriate practices. These practices should be strengthened and strictly followed. Right from wearing masks to minimizing the crowds.

Do you justify the government's move to make mandatory vaccines for the public. Parents of school children and public entering malls and cinema halls must be vaccinated with 2nd dose, your take?

Earlier also it was told that all school staff should be vaccinated. It is better if the public is vaccinated, because those are the places of congregation. Malls, cinema theatres. It is always better to take precautionary measures.

Should booster dose be considered for those public who have already received 2nd dose?

Yes. At least frontline workers, healthcare workers and people with comorbidities. Most healthcare workers have received 2nd dose in the month of February and March so seven-eight months have gone by. I think now time has come for a booster dose. Surplus vaccine is available.