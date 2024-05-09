Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya

    The 7th edition of the joint military exercise "Shakti" between India and France is set to commence on May 13 at the Umroi-based joint training node in Meghalaya.

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 9, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

    New Delhi: The 7th edition of the joint military exercise "Shakti" between India and France is set to commence on May 13 at the Umroi-based joint training node in Meghalaya.

    Over a span of 14 days, the exercise will involve 90 personnel from the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment, alongside representatives from other arms and services. Similarly, an equivalent number of troops from France, hailing from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE), will also participate.

    It's noteworthy that observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will be present at the exercise site to oversee the proceedings.

    Exercise Shakti, a biennial training program, alternates between India and France. The previous session took place in France in November 2021.

    Under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate, this joint military exercise aims to enhance the capabilities of both nations to conduct multi-domain operations in a sub-conventional scenario.

    Troops from both sides will engage in operations within semi-urban and mountainous terrain, honing their skills in diverse environments.

    “Objectives to be achieved from the joint training are high degree of physical fitness, rehearsing and refining drills for operations at tactical level and mutual learning," an official said.

    The joint exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between armed forces personnel of both the countries.

    “This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," the official added.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 9:56 PM IST
