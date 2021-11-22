  • Facebook
    Money laundering case: Just a small pawn, says dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

    He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
    Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze on Monday told the Chandiwal committee that he’s just a small pawn in the Param Bir Singh's extortion allegations against ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh case. He told the committee that he trusts them, and he’ll be cross-examined tomorrow. Waze, who will be cross-examined on Tuesday, further told the panel that he trusted them, an ANI tweet said.

    In judicial custody in a money laundering case, Waze made the assertion whereas deposing earlier than the KU Chandiwal Committee that was fashioned to analyse into extortion allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in opposition to ex-Maharashtra residence minister Anil Deshmukh.

    He was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Waze has since been dismissed from service. In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after Param Bir Singh was removed from the police commissioner's post, he had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had shown Waze as an accused in its charge-sheet, but never arrested him, the 49-year-old former assistant police inspector has been remanded in judicial custody.

    "As he himself wants to appear in this case and file bail application, he is remanded to judicial custody in this offence," said a special court hearing cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
