Very much in the country, not absconding; ready to appear before CBI: Ex-Mumbai Police chief Singh tells SC

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was on Monday, granted protection from arrest by the Supreme Court, after his lawyer told the top court that Singh was ready to appear before CBI within 48 hours. The court asked Param Bir Singh to join the investigation.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh on Monday informed the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and not absconding. “I am very much in the country but hiding as I face threat to my life,” Param Bir Singh informed the apex court via his lawyer. His advocate said that Singh is currently in hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police.

A magistrate court in Bombay on Wednesday declared Singh a “proclaimed offender” in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city. Singh had last attended his office in May this year after which he went on leave. The state police had told the Bombay High Court last month that his whereabouts were not known.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the extortion case, had sought the proclamation against him, saying that the IPS officer could not be traced even after the issuance of a non-bailable warrant. Under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, a court can publish a proclamation requiring an accused to appear if a warrant issued against him or her cannot be executed.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to consider a plea for protection to former Mumbai's top cop Param Bir Singh, saying no hearing and any relief can be granted to him in cases launched against after his sensational Rs 100 crore extortion charges till he disclosed his whereabouts.

The Supreme Court also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and CBI and adjourned the matter for hearing on December 6.