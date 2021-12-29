Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 167 Omicron cases followed by Delhi at 165. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 2,172 new Covid cases and 22 deaths, however, no Omicron cases were reported.

A day after the Delhi government announced lockdown-like restrictions, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hinted at imposing more restrictions soon if Covid cases surge. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tope said that the state government will have to think about bringing back the curbs if COVID positivity goes beyond 5 per cent.

“Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai’s positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions”, Tope stated, adding that the opinion of the Task Force will be taken into account and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon take a final decision on the same.

Mumbai’s 70 per cent surge has been reported after the city saw a marginal decline in the number of covid cases. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 809 new cases, 113 less than Sunday including three deaths. The state’s fatality rate stood at 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai imposed night curfew and various other restrictions across the state on Friday during the festive season amid Omicron variant threat. The Maharashtra government banned the assembly of more than five people in public places between 9 pm to 6 am and capped the number of people allowed at public functions.

Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had stated that fresh lockdown will be imposed only if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tons per day.

India on Wednesday logged 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus from across 21 states and UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the WHO on Tuesday warned that the Omicron variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems. Covid-19 surges have wreaked havoc around the world, with many nations trying to strike a balance between economically punishing restrictions and controlling the spread of the virus.