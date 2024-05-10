Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment

    Ahmedabad's recent bomb threats, initially linked to a Russian domain, now reveal a connection to Pakistan. Investigations by the local crime branch identify Tohik Liyakat, operating from Pakistan under the alias Ahmed Javed, as the suspect. No explosives were found, echoing a similar incident in Delhi earlier. Vigilance is urged as the investigation continues.

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 10, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

    A major development has emerged in the investigation into the recent bomb threats directed at schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The local crime branch has revealed a connection to Pakistan in the threats that caused alarm throughout the city. On May 6, a total of 14 schools in Ahmedabad were targeted with menacing emails, coinciding with the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the state for polling.

    Initially believed to have originated from a Russian domain, specifically from the email address "tauheedl@mail.ru," the investigation took a surprising turn with the revelation of a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan, as disclosed by Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

    After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools get bomb threat mail, probe underway

    The emails initially dismissed as rumours, were traced back to an individual named Tohik Liyakat, operating from Pakistan under the alias Ahmed Javed. Another agency's investigation corroborated his involvement in suspicious activities. Prompt action by the Ahmedabad Police ensued, swiftly responding to the bomb threats by conducting thorough investigations at the targeted schools. Fortunately, no suspects or explosives were found at any of the locations.

    This incident echoes a similar occurrence earlier in the month, where 131 schools in Delhi received similar threat emails on May 1. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) promptly issued a statement labelling the emails a "hoax," urging the public not to succumb to panic. The MHA reassured citizens that the Delhi Police and security agencies were taking necessary steps per protocol, reported TOI.

    Bomb threat mails to nearly 100 Delhi-NCR schools originated from Russia

    The recent revelations by the Crime Branch shed light on the international dimensions of these threats. With a Pakistani connection unveiled and a Russian server utilized to propagate fear, the investigation continues to unfold. The threatening emails, strategically timed just before the Lok Sabha polls, stirred widespread panic among the public.

    Before Ahmedabad, similar threatening emails targeted schools in Delhi-NCR, further underscoring the need for vigilance and robust security measures in educational institutions. Director General of Police Vikas Sahay reiterated that these threats were indeed hoaxes, urging voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 4:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails supreme court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal anr

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today may 10 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today; Check details

    'Hindu temple's traces found beneath Fatehpur Sikri Dargah': Agra court accepts lawyer's application vkp

    ‘Traces of Hindu temple found beneath Fatehpur Sikri Dargah’: Agra court accepts lawyer’s application

    Will undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' once Congress comes to power': Nana Patole sparks fresh row (WATCH) AJR

    'Will undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' once Congress comes to power': Nana Patole sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    Kerala CM's gunmen interrogated over assault on Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas anr

    Kerala CM's gunmen interrogated over assault on Youth Congress workers during Nava Kerala Sadas

    Recent Stories

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show RBA

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails supreme court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal anr

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed gcw

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed

    Cricket Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate osf

    Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today may 10 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon