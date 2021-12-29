Delhi records highest Omicron cases with 238 cases recorded; 44% jump in daily COVID cases

With 238 cases in the nation's capital, Delhi has the highest count of Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases.

The Omicron variant cases in India have surged to 781, noted as the most highly transmissible coronavirus variant. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa in November has now expanded to 21 states in the country.

Delhi recorded the highest with 238 Omicron cases and Maharashtra followrd with 167.

India reported 9,195 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 44 per cent higher than yesterday's 6,358 cases. The government has been continuously speeding up vaccination drives across the nation.

India has administered over 143 crore vaccine doses, marking a significant milestone in the fight against Covid-19. The current recovery rate is 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020. A total of 7,347 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery tally to 3,42,51,292.

Also read: Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.22 per cent, lowest since March 2020. The active caseload stands at 77,002. The weekly positivity rate of 0.68 per cent is less than 1 per cent for the last 45 days. The positivity rate of 0.79 per cent is less than 2 per cent for the last 86 days.

The World Health Organization today said, the risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high" after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 per cent globally last week. The Omicron variant is the reason for the rapid spread in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its weekly epidemiological update.

The early data from Britain, South Africa, and Denmark marked the worlds' highest rate of infection per person suggesting there was a reduced risk of hospitalization for Omicron than Delta. However, further data was needed to understand Omicron's severity in terms of clinical markers, including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation, and death.