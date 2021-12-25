India's Omicron tally crosses 400-mark, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state

According to the most current figures, India recorded 7,189 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,79,815 with active cases decreasing to 77,032.

According to statistics updated on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry, 415 instances of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been found in India so far, with 115 having recovered or relocated. Maharashtra leads the way with 108 cases, followed by Delhi with 79 and Gujarat with 43. Meanwhile, Telangana had 38 instances, Kerala had 37, Tamil Nadu had 34, and Karnataka had 31.

According to the most current figures, India recorded 7,189 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,79,815 with active cases decreasing to 77,032.

For the past 58 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 15,000 cases. The number of active cases has dropped to 77,032, representing for 0.22 percent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 98.40 percent.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 484 cases. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.65%. It has been less than 2% over the previous 82 days.

The weekly positive rate was 0.60 per cent as well. According to the Health Ministry, it has been less than 1% for the past 41 days. The number of people who have recovered from the illness has climbed to 3,42,23,263, with a 1.38 percent case fatality rate.

Also Read | India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

The total number of doses provided in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 141.01 crores. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it gave the three-crore mark. 342 of the 387 new fatalities were from Kerala, while 12 were from Maharashtra. So far, the country has reported 4,79,520 deaths, including 1,41,404 in Maharashtra, 46,203 in Kerala, 38,305 in Karnataka, 36,714 in Tamil Nadu, 25,103 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,707 in West Bengal.

