  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's Omicron tally crosses 400-mark, Maharashtra remains worst-affected state

    According to the most current figures, India recorded 7,189 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,79,815 with active cases decreasing to 77,032.

    Indias Omicron tally crosses 400-mark Maharashtra remains worst-affected state gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to statistics updated on Saturday by the Union Health Ministry, 415 instances of the Omicron form of coronavirus have been found in India so far, with 115 having recovered or relocated. Maharashtra leads the way with 108 cases, followed by Delhi with 79 and Gujarat with 43. Meanwhile, Telangana had 38 instances, Kerala had 37, Tamil Nadu had 34, and Karnataka had 31.

    According to the most current figures, India recorded 7,189 new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,79,815 with active cases decreasing to 77,032.
    For the past 58 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 15,000 cases. The number of active cases has dropped to 77,032, representing for 0.22 percent of overall infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 98.40 percent.

    In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 484 cases. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.65%. It has been less than 2% over the previous 82 days.
    The weekly positive rate was 0.60 per cent as well. According to the Health Ministry, it has been less than 1% for the past 41 days. The number of people who have recovered from the illness has climbed to 3,42,23,263, with a 1.38 percent case fatality rate.

    Also Read | India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

    The total number of doses provided in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 141.01 crores. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it gave the three-crore mark. 342 of the 387 new fatalities were from Kerala, while 12 were from Maharashtra. So far, the country has reported 4,79,520 deaths, including 1,41,404 in Maharashtra, 46,203 in Kerala, 38,305 in Karnataka, 36,714 in Tamil Nadu, 25,103 in Delhi, 22,915 in Uttar Pradesh, and 19,707 in West Bengal.
     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with former CM Digambar Kamat on Congress exits and TMC, AAP

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Goans do not want someone from Delhi or West Bengal to come and rule the state'

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

    IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer, pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha dead

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year-dnm

    Round-up 2021: Events which drew political attention this year

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat-dnm

    Maharashtra government announces Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am in the state amid Omicron threat

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am-dnm

    Gujarat announces night curfew in 8 cities; Haryana govt mulling imposing night curfew from 11pm-5am

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Jonny Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: England announces playing XI, Bairstow replaces underperforming Rory Burns

    Vicky Kauhshal's wife Katrina Kaif announces' Merry Christmas', details inside SCJ

    Vicky Kaushal's wife Katrina Kaif back on set, announces' Merry Christmas', details inside

    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger

    Upset over not being treated with goat meat, Naxals execute newly-elected village chief in Bihar's Munger

    Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family-ayh

    Merry Christmas 2021: MS Dhoni, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi celebrate with family (See pictures)

    Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt, Kim Sharma and many more party hard, check out SCJ

    Christmas 2021: Alia Bhatt, Kim Sharma and other celebs party hard

    Recent Videos

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB's decision making has not been up to the mark - Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of HFC clash

    Video Icon