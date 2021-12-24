India records 122 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 358; Maharashtra, Delhi most affected

Maharashtra has the most incidences of the Omicron variant, with 88, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana with 38, Tamil Nadu with 34, Karnataka with 31 and Gujarat with 30.

According to the Ministry of Health statistics, which was updated at 8 a.m., India registered 6,650 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 3,47,72,626. In contrast, the number of active cases fell to 77,516. The disease's death toll has risen to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities recorded, according to the report. For the past 57 days, the daily increase in new coronavirus infections has been less than 15,000 per day.

The number of active cases has dropped to 77,516 – the lowest level since March 2020. According to the government, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 98.40%. According to the statistics, the active COVID-19 caseload has decreased by 775 cases in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 0.57 per cent. For the past 81 days, it has been less than 2%. The weekly positive rate was calculated to be 0.59 per cent. According to the health ministry, this has been below 1% for 40 days. So far, the total number of doses provided in the country as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation effort has surpassed 140.31 crores.

