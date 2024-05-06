Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader faces flak over claim that RSS policeman killed Hemant Karkare in 26/11 Mumbai attacks

    The Congress Party has sparked controversy by accusing former Maharashtra Government Advocate and BJP candidate Ujwal Nikam of concealing details about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. They allege he shielded an RSS-supported officer in the shooting of ATS chief Hemant Karkare. Nikam denies the claims, leading to a heated exchange between parties, and reigniting debate over the tragic events.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 6, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    The Congress Party has ignited a heated controversy by launching a scathing attack on Ujwal Nikam, the former Government Advocate of Maharashtra and BJP candidate for the current Lok Sabha elections, citing his pivotal role in the execution of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

    The contentious statements arose during a press interaction, where Congress leader and opposition leader in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, asserted, "STF chief Hemant Karkare was shot and killed while fighting against terrorists. However, it wasn't Kasab who fired the fatal shot. Instead, it was allegedly a police officer supported by the RSS. Nikam purportedly concealed this information to shield the RSS-backed officer, leading to accusations of treason against him."

    Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attacks, Azam Cheema, dies of heart attack in Faisalabad: Report

    Echoing Wadettiwar's sentiments, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srineth lambasted Nikam, highlighting his previous claim regarding Kasab being served biryani in jail, which he later retracted. Srineth criticized the BJP for nominating Nikam as a candidate while overlooking sitting woman MP Poonam Mahajan.

    In response, Nikam vehemently refuted the allegations, expressing disbelief that politicians would resort to such tactics for political gain. He cited Pakistan's acknowledgement of Kasab's involvement in the attack as corroborating evidence.

    Key 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir hospitalised after 'poisoning'; triggers concern of yet another Pakistan eyewash

    Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back at the Congress, labelling them a "pro-Kasab party" amidst the escalating feud. Nikam has been fielded as the BJP candidate from the Mumbai Madhya constituency.

    The accusations levelled against Nikam stem from the tragic events of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, which shook the nation to its core. The attack, orchestrated by Pakistani militants, claimed the lives of numerous civilians and security personnel, including Hemant Karkare, who was leading the Anti-Terrorism Squad's (ATS) response.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
