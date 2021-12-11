  • Facebook
    India dispatches humanitarian assistance of medical supplies to Afghanistan

    These medicines which have been sent today, will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul. 
     

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 1:19 PM IST
    New Delhi: In a first since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies to the war-strife country on December 11 to contain the humanitarian crisis. 

    The medical supplies were sent on a return flight that brought 104 persons from Kabul to New Delhi on December 10. Among them, 10 were Indians while 94 Afghans belonging to Sikh and Hindu faiths. 

    The minority community members have also brought 2 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib and some ancient Hindu manuscripts along with them. 

    The government had launched Operation Devi Shakti to evacuate its nationals from Afghanistan in August this year after the democratically-elected government was collapsed and taken over by the Taliban. 

    The government also brought some of Afghan nationals who had threat of lives there. 

    Under "Operation Devi Shakti”, a total of 669 people have now been evacuated from Afghanistan. 

    “This comprises of 448 Indians and 206 Afghans, which includes members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority community. 565 people including 438 Indians were evacuated from Afghanistan earlier in the month of August 2021,” an official said. 

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2021, 1:21 PM IST
