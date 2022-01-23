  • Facebook
    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate

    The statue measures around 28 feet long and 7.5 feet wide. A 4k projector powers the statue with a brightness rating of 30,000 lumens. The figure is powered by two 30k lumen LED lights to sustain the project's immense scale.

    Hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 6:48 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday. The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width.

    Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British, and soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. He added that Netaji's statue would inspire democratic values and future generations. Quoting the leader, PM Modi said Netaji used to say, "Never lose faith in the dream of independent India; there is no power in the world that can shake India." He said today, we have a goal to fulfil the dreams of an independent India, and we have a target to build a new India before the 100th year of independence, 2047.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this is not just a granite statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom. PM modi also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards were presented during the ceremony. The Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service of individuals and organizations in India in disaster management.

    The government stated earlier this week that Republic Day festivities in the country will begin on January 23 every year to coincide with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. Every year, his birthday is commemorated as Parakram Diwas.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 7:11 PM IST
