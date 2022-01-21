  • Facebook
    PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji on January 23

    PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on January 23.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary. The canopy that has been empty for years will finally have a statue.

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him.”

    “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

    The canopy, which was built along with the rest of the grand monument in the 1930s by Sir Edwin Lutyens, once housed a statue of the former king of England George V. The statue was later moved to Coronation Park in Central Delhi in the year 1968

    Earlier, Chandra Bose, who is also a BJP leader, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking the installation of Netaji's statue in front of India Gate in Delhi. He also asked the PM to print Netaji's image on currency notes and declare January 23 as a national holiday.
    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
