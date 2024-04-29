Amit Shah doctored viral video: Delhi Police's IFSO unit summons Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on May 1

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police Cyber Unit over fake video of Amit Shah. An investigation was initiated by the IFSO unit following a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Allegations surround edited videos misrepresenting Shah's stance on reservations. BJP refutes authenticity, clarifying Shah's remarks on Muslim reservation in Telangana.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has been called by Delhi Police's IFSO unit (Cyber Unit) to participate in the investigation on May 1st regarding the fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources indicate he's requested to bring the mobile phone allegedly used to post the video on X (formerly Twitter).

In response to a complaint lodged by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the circulation of edited videos on social media platforms, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell has initiated an investigation. The complaint highlighted the dissemination of manipulated videos by users on Facebook and Twitter.



Background:

The complaint specifically targets certain social media handles for allegedly editing statements made by Home Minister Amit Shah. These edited videos purportedly misrepresented Shah's stance on reservations, falsely implying that he advocated for their abolition. The FIR was filed following a statement by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who accused the Telangana Congress of spreading a fabricated video of Shah, which he deemed capable of inciting widespread violence.



Malviya clarified in a post on a social media platform that Shah's remarks pertained to the removal of what he termed as an "unconstitutional" reservation for Muslims based on religion. The controversy stems from Shah's speech at a Vijaya Sankalp Sabha in Telangana on April 23, where he asserted that if the BJP were to assume power in Telangana, they would abolish what he referred to as unconstitutional Muslim reservation.

The BJP has vehemently refuted the authenticity of the video circulating on social media, asserting that it was doctored to misrepresent Shah's actual statements. According to the party, Shah's original comments addressed the removal of what he deemed as an unconstitutional four per cent reservation for Muslims in Telangana. The edited video allegedly portrayed Shah as advocating for the elimination of reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes during a recent Lok Sabha 2024 election rally.

