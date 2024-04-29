Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Amit Shah offers PM post scenario if INDI alliance wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024

    "If the Indi Alliance government comes to power, these people will divide the post of Prime Minister," Shah claimed, drawing attention to a speculative rotation plan among prominent opposition leaders.

    Amit Shah offers PM post scenario if INDI alliance wins 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2024
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    Union Home Minister on Monday (April 29) embarked on his Bihar election campaign, addressing a public gathering in Jhanjharpur. Amid heavy security measures, Shah's arrival was marked by "Jai Shri Ram" slogans and the spirit of Sita Mata's land.

    During his speech, Shah launched a scathing attack on the opposition, alleging their intentions to rotate the Prime Minister's post if they come to power.

    "If the Indi Alliance government comes to power, these people will divide the post of Prime Minister," Shah claimed, drawing attention to a speculative rotation plan among prominent opposition leaders.

    "Sharad Pawar will be the prime minister for one year. Laluji will be the prime minister for one year. Mamata ji will be the prime minister for one year, Stalin ji will be the Prime Minister for one year. If there is anything left then Rahul Baba will become the Prime Minister," Shah said.

    Highlighting the legacy of Karpoori Thakur, Shah praised the leader for championing the cause of the poor, Dalits, and backward communities in Bihar. He drew parallels between Thakur's humble beginnings and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey from a tea-seller's family to leading the nation's welfare initiatives.

    Shah's visit marks a crucial phase in Bihar's electoral landscape, with parties gearing up for a fiercely contested battle ahead of the upcoming polls.

