    MP Horror: Outrage after woman found hanging in Pithampur hotel, case registered against lover (WATCH)

    Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as a Hindu hailing from Mahugaon zilla of Indore, hanging from the fan using a dupatta. She was accompanied by a man named Junaid, with whom she had been staying at the hotel.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh that has sparked a massive social media outburst, the lifeless body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Pithampur, Dhar. The police, responding to the distressing call, swiftly arrived at the scene and forcibly entered the room to retrieve the woman's body.

    The incident, which occurred at Hotel Vatika on Sunday, has been shrouded in speculation, with initial reports hinting at a troubled love affair.

    According to CSP Amit Kumar Mishra, authorities were alerted to the situation upon receiving information about the woman's distressing demise. Upon arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as a Hindu hailing from Mahugaon zilla of Indore, hanging from the fan using a dupatta. She was accompanied by a man named Junaid, with whom she had been staying at the hotel.

    Reports suggest that the woman and Junaid had known each other for over five years, having developed a romantic relationship during their college years. However, reports suggest that despite the woman's repeated requests, Junaid had allegedly disregarded her pleas to formalize their relationship through marriage. This apparent rejection purportedly led the woman to take her own life in the confines of the hotel room.

    It is further disclosed that the families of both individuals were cognizant of their relationship. The tragic incident has prompted the police to register a case of abetment to suicide and rape against Junaid, indicating the severity and complexity of the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

    As authorities continue their investigations into the matter, a massive social media outburst has erupted with several users dubbing it as 'another painful case of Love Jihad'. Some netizens even questioned if this was a case of suicide or murder and demanded thorough investigation.

    "Junaid visited Vatika hotel with a Hindu girl in Pitampur, MP. He left alone. Later, hotel staff found the girl hanging in the room. Stay away from Junaid types, save your life. Love Jihad is real," said one irked user on X.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 3:01 PM IST
