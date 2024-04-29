Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH)

    The XUV 3XO comes with features such as a segment-first panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes Level-2 ADAS, offering lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO introduced with AMAZING features, price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

    Mahindra has officially released the XUV 3XO in India, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.49 lakh. The updated XUV 3XO has a fresh look, more features and technology, and better performance than its predecessor, the XUV 300. The new model, available in five trims, features a significantly revamped design, a new cabin, an array of added features and an updated automatic gearbox.

    Exterior: 

    The XUV 3XO's appearance has been significantly changed, with a new gloss black grille and LED headlights reminiscent of the XUV700. The rear has been totally redesigned, with linked LED taillights and strong 'XUV 3XO' badging. The number plate housing has been moved to the rear bumper.

    Interior of Mahindra XUV 3XO: 

    The inside of the XUV 3XO is a significant improvement over the previous edition. The dashboard now resembles the XUV 400, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument panel. Features include a redesigned steering wheel, dual-zone temperature control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround camera, leatherette seats, a revamped center console, and rear AC vents. Furthermore, the SUV has first-in-class features like as a panoramic sunroof and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Rear features: 
    The Tata Punch competitor receives a full-width LED light bar connecting the LED taillamps, new 'XUV 3XO' lettering on the tailgate, roof rails, rear wiper with washer, rear defogger, and a larger bumper with reflectors.

    Under the hood: 

    The XUV 3XO is powered by either a 130PS 1.2-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine or a 117PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. The formerly available basic 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine has been withdrawn. The T-GDI turbo-petrol engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, although an alternative 6-speed torque converter is also available. The diesel engine maintains its 6-speed AMT.

    Other features: 

    The vehicle continues to offer dual-zone climate control, cruise control, keyless entry with push-button start, six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and front and rear parking sensors, all carried over from the outgoing XUV300.

    Prices: 

    MX1 Pro – Rs. 7.49 lakh
    MX2 Pro – Rs. 8.99 lakh
    MX2 Pro AT – Rs. 9.99 lakh
    MX3 - Rs. 9.49 lakh
    AX5 - Rs. 10.69 lakh
    AX5L MT - Rs. 11.99 lakh
    AX5L AT - Rs. 13.49 lakh
    AX7 - Rs. 12.49 lakh
    AX7L - Rs. 13.99 lakh

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 6:53 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs gcw

    Uber survey reveals Delhi most forgetful city; check out top 10 items travelers leave behind in cabs

    Explained How Tesla can potentially attain $3.6 billion revenue from EV sales in India by 2030 snt

    Explained: How Tesla can potentially attain $3.6 billion revenue from EV sales in India by 2030

    Did you know Tata's THIS car took top spot, surpassing Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Scorpio? gcw

    Tata's THIS car took top spot, surpassed Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Scorpio

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter

    Ola rolls out Solo, India's first autonomous electric scooter (WATCH)

    Xiaomi launches its first electric car SU7 Sedan with AMAZING features; to compete against Tesla, BYD gcw

    Xiaomi launches its first electric car SU7 Sedan with AMAZING features; to compete against Tesla, BYD

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ osf

    Happy Birthday Andre Russell: Top 10 quotes by Dre Russ

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body RKK

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle RKK

    Pickle Preserving Hacks: Brine ratio to vinegar, 10 simple steps for long-lasting pickle

    cricket Newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten sets ambitious target for Pakistan cricket team osf

    Newly appointed head coach, Gary Kirsten sets ambitious target for Pakistan cricket team

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah escapes major accident in Bihar after his chopper loses control (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah escapes major accident after his chopper loses control (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon