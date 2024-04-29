Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna admitted to Manipal hospital due to illness

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, 91, was hospitalized in Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital due to health issues. Condition stable, undergoing treatment. Previously hospitalized on April 22 for fever and cough. Updates are pending as doctors monitor his condition.

    Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna admitted to Manipal hospital due to illness vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

    Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna, has been hospitalized once again due to health issues. The 91-year-old veteran politician was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru today, April 29th, after his health took a downturn. According to sources within the hospital, Krishna's condition is currently stable, and he is undergoing treatment.

    This isn't the first time Krishna has faced health complications recently. Just a week ago, on April 22nd, he was hospitalized in Bengaluru after experiencing a fever and cough. After receiving treatment, he was discharged. However, his health has once again deteriorated, leading to his admission to Manipal Hospital today.

    Further updates on Krishna's health are awaited as doctors continue to assess his condition and administer the necessary treatment. 

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 3:08 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns AJR

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers rkn

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers

    Supreme Court stays CBI probe against West Bengal government officers in teachers recruitment case gcw

    BREAKING: SC stays CBI probe against West Bengal government officers in teachers' recruitment case

    Assam police arrests one person in connection with Amit Shah doctored viral video case AJR

    BREAKING: Assam police arrests one person in connection with Amit Shah doctored viral video case

    Recent Stories

    Oklahoma Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH) snt

    Oklahoma: Drone footage reveals catastrophic damage after deadly tornadoes wreak havoc in US state (WATCH)

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns AJR

    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

    Suhana Khan is next lux brand ambassador RBA

    Suhana Khan to be brand ambassador of THIS popular beauty soap; read details

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers rkn

    Kerala: Labour Minister V Sivankutty announces revised working hours for outdoor workers

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon