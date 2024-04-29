Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani HOT photos: 6 times SEXY actress flaunted her BOLD body

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 6:48 PM IST

    Disha Patani often takes to her Instagram to share pictures of her hot and bold body which often becomes the talk of the town.

    article_image1

    Disha Patani is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in Hindi and Telugu films. She gained recognition for her debut in the Telugu film 'Loafer' (2015), directed by Puri Jagannadh. 

    article_image2

    However, she rose to prominence with her portrayal of Priyanka Jha in the biographical sports drama "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), which was based on the life of the Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    article_image3

    Born on June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India, Disha began her career as a model and later transitioned to acting. 

    article_image4

    She is known for her charming personality, striking looks, and graceful dancing skills. Apart from her acting career, she has also been associated with various brands as a brand ambassador.

    article_image5

    Disha Patani has appeared in several successful films including "Baaghi 2" (2018), alongside Tiger Shroff, "Bharat" (2019), alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and "Malang" (2020), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

    article_image6

    She has garnered praise for her performances and has amassed a significant fan following on social media platforms.

    article_image7

    In addition to her acting career, Disha is known for her fitness regime and often shares workout videos and tips on her social media accounts, inspiring her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle.

