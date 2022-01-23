Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to PM Modi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman claimed on Twitter that Netaji is a national and global symbol, and his ascent from Bengal is unparalleled in Indian history.

On the 125th anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to designate Netaji's birthday a national holiday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman claimed on Twitter that Netaji is a national and global symbol, and his ascent from Bengal is unparalleled in Indian history.

"We once again request that Netaji's birthday be designated a national holiday so that the entire nation may pay respect to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most appropriate manner," she added.

Mamata announced that this year's Republic Day Parade would feature a tableau on 'Netaji,' as well as other notable freedom heroes from Bengal, to mark India's 75th year of independence. She described Bose as the personification of patriotism, courage, leadership, togetherness, and brotherhood.

"Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration to future generations," Mamata Banerjee said. Mamata announced that the West Bengal government is commemorating his 125th birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Dibas' in a dignified way throughout the state in accordance with convention. "Among various long-term projects to memorialise Netaji, Jai Hind University, a National University with worldwide connections, is being established with 100 per cent state support," she stated.

"A Bengal Planning Commission would be established to assist the state in its planning endeavours, drawing inspiration from Netaji's thinking on the National Planning Commission," the TMC supremo stated.

