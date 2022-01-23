  • Facebook
    Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to PM Modi

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman claimed on Twitter that Netaji is a national and global symbol, and his ascent from Bengal is unparalleled in Indian history.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    On the 125th anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose's birth on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to designate Netaji's birthday a national holiday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairman claimed on Twitter that Netaji is a national and global symbol, and his ascent from Bengal is unparalleled in Indian history.

    "We once again request that Netaji's birthday be designated a national holiday so that the entire nation may pay respect to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most appropriate manner," she added.

    Mamata announced that this year's Republic Day Parade would feature a tableau on 'Netaji,' as well as other notable freedom heroes from Bengal, to mark India's 75th year of independence. She described Bose as the personification of patriotism, courage, leadership, togetherness, and brotherhood.

     

    "Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration to future generations," Mamata Banerjee said. Mamata announced that the West Bengal government is commemorating his 125th birth anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Dibas' in a dignified way throughout the state in accordance with convention. "Among various long-term projects to memorialise Netaji, Jai Hind University, a National University with worldwide connections, is being established with 100 per cent state support," she stated.

     

    "A Bengal Planning Commission would be established to assist the state in its planning endeavours, drawing inspiration from Netaji's thinking on the National Planning Commission," the TMC supremo stated.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

    PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

    UP Election 2022: Can Chandrashekhar Azad’s entry into Gorakhpur dent SP, BSP, Congress’ chances?

    Assembly Elections 2022: EC extends ban on public rallies, road shows till Jan 31; some relaxations announced

    Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite hymn ‘Abide With Me’ finds no place in Beating Retreat tunes once again

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Promote female entrepreneurs, tax holidays and more

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

    PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts

    How to improve physical and mental well being; here are 5 asanas you should do early morning

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

