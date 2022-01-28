Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter Soundarya commits suicide

BSY's granddaughter took the drastic step to end life by hanging to a fan. Padmavati’s daughter Soundarya (30) was a doctor by profession and was working at Ramaiah Hospital.

BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s granddaughter committed suicide at around 10 am on Friday. She was in her thirties.

The incident took place in High Grounds Police Station limits and the body has been shifted to the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for autopsy. The reason behind the death was not known immediately.

Soundarya committed suicide in a flat near Mount Carmel College in Vasanthnagar. She had married Dr Neeraj in 2018 and have a four-month-old child. Reports suggested that she was suffering from post-pregnancy depression.

The case came to light after a domestic worker called Dr Neeraj as Soundarya didn’t answer the doorbell.

On Friday morning, Neeraj left for work at around 8 am and it is suspected that she ended her life two hours later.

The police suspect it to be a suicide. However, no death note has been found. The police have registered a case of ‘unnatural death’.

Soundarya was daughter of the BJP leader’s second daughter Padmavathi.

Learning about the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid his birthday celebrations, and some ministers, senior BJP functionaries rushed to Yediyurappa’s house to console the bereaved family, BJP sources said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Soundarya was suffering from post-pregnancy depression. Soundarya has a four-month-old baby.

“There is no doubt about it. We all knew she was battling post-pregnancy depression. Yediyurappa is really upset. Soundarya and her husband were a good couple,” he said.