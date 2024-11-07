Bengaluru’s Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

Bengaluru’s Skydeck, initially planned for Hemmigepur, may be relocated to Kanakapura Road due to potential plans for a second international airport in Ramanagara. The growing passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport has led to discussions about expanding air infrastructure with a new terminal and airport.

Bengaluru Skydeck to be transferred to Kanakapura road airport in Ramanagara read more vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Bengaluru: Plans for the much-awaited Skydeck, initially intended to be built at Hemmigepur near Kengeri, are now facing a significant shift. Sources close to the developments have revealed that the Skydeck might be relocated to Kanakapura Road, an area currently in intense competition as a potential site for the city's second international airport. This raises an important question: Will the second airport be constructed in Ramanagara?

According to top sources, the state government is now considering the possibility of building the second international airport within Ramanagara district, specifically in Bidadi. This proposed airport is aimed at relieving the pressure on Kempegowda International Airport, which has been struggling with increasing passenger numbers. It is this decision that has led to discussions on relocating the Skydeck, which was initially planned for Hemmigepura.

Bengaluru to get South Asia's tallest skydeck worth Rs 500 crore: Report

The Bengaluru Urban Development Department had originally planned to construct a 250-meter-high Skydeck in Hemmigepur near Kengeri, and the BBMP had even invited objections from the public regarding the location. However, with the growing discussions around the new airport, officials are now exploring alternatives. As per the new plan, if the second airport is built within Ramanagara, the area within a 25 km radius will be restricted from high-rise construction. This has prompted the search for a new site for the Skydeck.

Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

Several locations, including Tataguni's Rorik Estate along Kanakapura Road, are now being considered as possible sites for the Skydeck. Other previously considered locations such as NGEF, the soap factory near Yeshvantpur, Whitefield, GKVK, Racecourse, and the Bengaluru Palace premises have all been ruled out due to security concerns, especially concerning the Kempegowda International Airport and HAL Airport. Despite these challenges, the government continues to push forward with the Skydeck plan, with Hemmigepur still being a possibility, though discussions indicate that this could change.

The reason behind the push for a second international airport is clear: the surge in passenger traffic at Kempegowda International Airport. In the year 2023-24, the airport saw over 3.75 crore passengers, making it imperative to expand the city’s air transport infrastructure. To address this growing demand, a second terminal was constructed and is now operational. This has further highlighted the necessity of a second international airport to accommodate the increasing number of travellers.

