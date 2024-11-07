Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slams DK brothers for spreading edited audio clips in Channapatna campaign

Union Minister Kumaraswamy criticized the DK brothers for distributing edited audio clips to mislead voters ahead of the Channapatna elections. He accused them of manipulating his past assembly speech to create confusion and expressed confidence that the people of Channapatna would reject such tactics on November 13.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

Union Minister Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the DK brothers, accusing them of using audio and video clips to target political rivals in the region. Speaking to reporters during an election campaign in Sogalapally, Kumaraswamy expressed his frustration with the DK brothers, who he claimed were distributing edited audio clips to create confusion ahead of the upcoming elections.

"They are playing my speech from the Vidhana saudha assembly in every meeting," Kumaraswamy said, emphasizing how the opposition was trying to create a narrative of fear and frustration. "This shows how scared they are of losing. They are not just cutting small parts of the audio, but are even trying to release the full version," he added. 

Former PM HD Deve Gowda slams CP Yogeshwar as 'Converted Congress gentleman' in Channapatna campaign

Kumaraswamy made it clear that the audio being circulated was old. "This audio is from my speech in the assembly. They’ve been editing and distributing it for the past week," he remarked. According to Kumaraswamy, the clip, which was being misused, originally discussed the situation of a Congress candidate from the neighboring Maddur constituency. He further stated, "I spoke about the reality, about those involved in illegal activities like cricket betting. I said I could fix the issue in two days. This is the audio they are using in Channapatna, but if they listen to the whole thing, they’ll understand its true meaning."

HD Kumaraswamy is intelligent in words, but not in development, says Minister Cheluvarayaswamy

The Union Minister also recalled an incident in Hassan, where similar tactics were used. "They don’t have anything meaningful to say about me, so they resort to playing these cheap tricks," he added, referring to the ongoing campaign by the opposition. Kumaraswamy mocked the DK brothers for their reliance on such tactics, saying, "Everyone knows what Yogeshwar’s legacy is. They are the ones behind all this CD drama."

He concluded with a strong statement about the people’s verdict in Channapatna. "The people of Channapatna will give their answer on November 13," he said, expressing confidence that the public would see through these efforts and support his developmental agenda instead of falling for these distractions.

